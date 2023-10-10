Theme
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UN says hundreds of Israeli, Palestinian children killed, injured in past 72 hours

Reuters
Published: Updated:
UN says hundreds of Israeli, Palestinian children killed, injured in past 72 hoursThe UN children’s agency said on Tuesday that hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian children have been killed and many more injured in the past 72 hours.

It also warned against Israel’s alarming measures to cut water and fuel to Gaza, saying this will add another layer of suffering.

UN Palestinian refugee agency says 18 of its buildings have sustained damage

Israeli army says 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel

Israeli air strikes displace over 187,518 people in Gaza Strip: UN

