UN says hundreds of Israeli, Palestinian children killed, injured in past 72 hours

UN says hundreds of Israeli, Palestinian children killed, injured in past 72 hoursThe UN children’s agency said on Tuesday that hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian children have been killed and many more injured in the past 72 hours.

It also warned against Israel’s alarming measures to cut water and fuel to Gaza, saying this will add another layer of suffering.



