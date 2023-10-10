WHO calls for humanitarian corridor into Gaza Strip

The World Health Organization called on Tuesday for a humanitarian corridor to be established into and out of the Gaza Strip, which has been placed under total siege by Israel.



“WHO is calling for an end to the violence... A humanitarian corridor is needed to reach people with critical medical supplies,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a press briefing in Geneva.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He added that WHO has confirmed 13 attacks on health facilities in the Gaza Strip since escalation began following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, and that its medical supplies stored there had already been used up.



Read more:

UN says hundreds of Israeli, Palestinian children killed, injured in past 72 hours

Advertisement

Israeli air strikes displace over 187,518 people in Gaza Strip: UN

Israeli’s military says Hamas has nowhere to hide in Gaza