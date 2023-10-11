Arab League calls on Israel to fulfill its obligation as an occupying power

The Arab foreign ministers concluded their emergency meeting in Cairo on Wednesday by affirming the importance of Israel’s fulfillment of the international law obligations as an occupying power for the Palestinians.

Reading from the final statement for the emergency meeting in Cairo, the under-secretary of the Arab League said “we affirm on the importance of resuming the peace process and starting serious negotiations between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel.”

