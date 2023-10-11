At least 169 Israeli soldiers killed in war with Hamas: Army

At least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with Palestinian group Hamas after its militants launched a shock cross-border attack, the army said on Wednesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“As of this morning, we’ve informed the families of 169 fallen IDF (army) soldiers,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that the families of 60 people abducted and taken to Gaza have also been contacted.



Read more:

EU humanitarian support to Palestinian people not in question, von der Leyen says

Advertisement

Israel strikes Islamic University in Gaza

Al Aqsa Flood: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel