Israeli security forces inspect a damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Har Adar settlement near Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud illean)
Israeli security forces inspect a damaged house after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Har Adar settlement near Jerusalem, on October 9, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 169 Israeli soldiers killed in war with Hamas: Army

AFP
Published: Updated:
At least 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting with Palestinian group Hamas after its militants launched a shock cross-border attack, the army said on Wednesday.

“As of this morning, we’ve informed the families of 169 fallen IDF (army) soldiers,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that the families of 60 people abducted and taken to Gaza have also been contacted.

