Defense min: Israel moving to full offense, Gaza will never go back to what it was

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is moving to a “full offense” against the Gaza Strip as clashes with Hamas militants continued for a fifth day, adding that Gaza “will never go back to what it was.”

“I have released all the restraints, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense. You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,” Gallant said as cited by The Times of Israel.

He added: “They will regret this moment, Gaza will never go back to what it was. Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our might, and without compromise.”

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – thousands dead and scores more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

