EU humanitarian support to Palestinian people not in question, von der Leyen says

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU’s humanitarian support to the Palestinian people is not in question, but the bloc must review its financial assistance.



“Our humanitarian support to the Palestinian people is not in question,” von der Leyen said in a statement.



“Yet it is important that we carefully review our financial assistance for Palestine. EU funding has never and will never go to Hamas or any terrorist entity. So we will now again review the entire portfolio in light of an evolving situation on the ground,” she said.



