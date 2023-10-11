Theme
Smoke billows from the Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt during an Israeli airstrike on October 10, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egypt discussing plans to provide aid to Gaza under limited ceasefire: Sources

Reuters
Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and other countries to provide humanitarian aid through its border with the Gaza Strip under a limited ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.

The aid would pass through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

