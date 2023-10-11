Theme
Lithuania's military aid including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, delivered as part of the security support package for Ukraine, is unloaded from a ?17 Globemaster III plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Palestinian Israeli conflict

First plane carrying US ammo lands in Israel: Military

Reuters
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that a first plane carrying American ammunition had landed in Israel, after the US said it would send new supplies of air defenses, munitions and other security assistance to its ally to battle Palestinian Hamas militants.

