Palestinian Israeli conflict
First plane carrying US ammo lands in Israel: Military
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that a first plane carrying American ammunition had landed in Israel, after the US said it would send new supplies of air defenses, munitions and other security assistance to its ally to battle Palestinian Hamas militants.
