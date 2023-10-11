Theme
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza’s sole power plant has fuel for 12 more hours at most: Palestinian official

Reuters
The Gaza Strip’s sole power plant and only current provider of electricity will run out of fuel in 10 to 12 hours, Palestinian Energy Authority Chairman Thafer Melhem told Voice of Palestine radio on Wednesday.

Israel cut off its own electricity supply to Gaza on Monday as part of what it called a “total siege” in response to a mass-infiltration by Palestinian gunmen.

