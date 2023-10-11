IDF strikes Hamas naval facilities, destroys network to detect Israeli aircraft

The IDF said on Wednesday it targeted Hamas’ “aerial detection capabilities” in Gaza and struck a number of Hamas naval targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said the militant group had a network of cameras, hidden inside solar water heaters across the Strip, in order to track and monitor Israeli aircraft, the Times of Israel reported.

“Yesterday, within a few minutes during a focused sortie, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas’s ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft,” the Israeli military said.

Additionally, the IDF said the Khan Younis and Gaza City docks, used by Hamas “to carry out terror attacks on the Israeli coastline,” were hit by artillery fire from missile boats, combat helicopters and ground artillery.

“In addition, Israeli Navy forces killed a Hamas diver who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza shores earlier today,” the IDF added.

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – thousands dead and scores more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

