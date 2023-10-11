Iran MPs plan meeting with Palestinian militants in Syria, Lebanon amid Israel war

A group of Iranian lawmakers is planning to visit Syria and Lebanon to engage with Palestinian militants amidst the ongoing conflict with Israel, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of the national security committee of the Iranian parliament, said that there is a “strong likelihood that a delegation from the parliament will travel to Syria and Lebanon to meet with Palestinian fighters.”

“We informed the [Iranian] leadership that the parliament is ready to offer support in this [conflict]. The revolutionary representatives of the parliament are at the forefront of the fight against the Zionist regime (Israel) and will not hesitate to extend their support,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Jalalzadeh as saying.

Following Hamas’ assault on Israel on Saturday, which involved over 1,500 militants breaching the border and subsequently launching attacks on Israeli communities, Jalalzadeh said that the Iranian parliament’s national security committee held a meeting with representatives from both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group to assess the situation and consider the outlook for this operation.

While Iran expressed support for Hamas’ attack on Israel, it has denied direct involvement in it. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that “rumors” suggesting Iran’s involvement in the attack were inaccurate.

Despite the denial, Khamenei emphasized Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause and called upon the entire Islamic world to back the Palestinians.

The Hamas assault, which killed 1,200 people, has been characterized by the Israeli army as the single deadliest event in the nation’s history. Israel has retaliated with a significant bombardment of Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll of more than 1,000 people.

Israel has long accused the Islamic Republic of exacerbating violence by supplying arms to Hamas. Tehran refuses to recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a fundamental component of its foreign policy since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

For years, Iran and Israel have engaged in a covert conflict, with Iran accusing Israel of orchestrating sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.

The US has said that Iran was complicit in Hamas’ assault on Israel, but added it had no intelligence or evidence supporting this assertion.

