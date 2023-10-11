Theme
An Israeli soldier wears a mask as he looks on following an attack by Gazan militants on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen, reinforced communities: Military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israeli troops have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza in incursions that began at the weekend, and have reinforced all communities in Israel as hostilities spread to other fronts, the military said on Wednesday.

In quotes carried by Israel Hayom newspaper online, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that among Hamas targets destroyed in a Gaza counter-offensive was an advanced system for tracking aircraft.

