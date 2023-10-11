Theme
King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
King Abdullah II of Jordan. (File photo: AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Jordan’s king: There will not be peace in region without sovereign Palestinian state

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday no peace was possible in the Middle East without the emergence of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The escalating violence showed the region would not “enjoy stability, security or peace” without the emergence of a Palestinian state with sovereignty on land that Israel had captured in the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

A two-state solution was the only option, the monarch told deputies in a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session.

