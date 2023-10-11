Lufthansa to evacuate German citizens from Israel

Lufthansa will carry out a number of special flights on Thursday and Friday to bring German citizens still in Israel back to Germany, according to people familiar with the matter.

The final details are currently being hammered out, said the people close to Germany’s Foreign Ministry, adding that German citizens registered on the so-called ELEFAND crisis prevention list would be informed about the details on Thursday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Overall, Lufthansa is to carry out four flights on both Thursday and Friday, the people said, adding that the program was the result of negotiations between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr.

Lufthansa was not immediately available for comment.

The news comes as Israeli air strikes on Gaza razed entire districts and filled morgues with dead Palestinians as Israel took revenge for the Hamas assaults that have triggered some of the worst blood-letting in 75 years of conflict.

On Monday, Lufthansa said it had suspended regular flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Saturday due to the uncertain security situation.

Read more:

Nigeria brings over 300 citizens home from Israel pilgrimage

First plane carrying US ammo lands in Israel: Military

Medical NGOs raise alert over conditions in Gaza