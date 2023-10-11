Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, speaks to the media on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on October 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, speaks to the media on the day of a NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on October 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

NATO chief says he expects Israel to respond proportionately to Hamas attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that while Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks, he expects the response to Hamas’ weekend assault to be proportionate.

“(I) expect that of course when we see Israel responses it will be proportionate and it is important as this conflict continues to do whatever is possible to prevent the loss of innocent civilian lives,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Over 2,200 killed as Israel pounds Gaza by air ahead of potential ground assault

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size