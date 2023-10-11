NATO chief says he expects Israel to respond proportionately to Hamas attack

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that while Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks, he expects the response to Hamas’ weekend assault to be proportionate.

“(I) expect that of course when we see Israel responses it will be proportionate and it is important as this conflict continues to do whatever is possible to prevent the loss of innocent civilian lives,” he told reporters.

