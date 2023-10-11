Theme
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on April 24, 2014, shows people carrying boxes of food aid distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Syria's besieged Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp, south of Damascus. AFP PHOTO/HO/SANA
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on April 24, 2014, shows people carrying boxes of food aid distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Syria's besieged Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp, south of Damascus. (AFP)

Nine UN Palestinian refugee agency staffers killed in air strikes on Gaza

Reuters
Nine United Nations staffers working with the UN Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in air strikes on the Gaza Strip since Saturday, the United Nations wrote on X social media platform on Wednesday.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

