A member of emergency personnel inspects the damage at a supermarket after it was hit by an incoming rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on October 11, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Rocket from Gaza hits hospital in Ashkelon in southern Israel

AFP, Jerusalem
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the healthcare facility said.

“The child development center at the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a projectile from Gaza,” she said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, she said there were no casualties.

