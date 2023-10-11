Rocket from Gaza hits hospital in Ashkelon in southern Israel

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the healthcare facility said.



“The child development center at the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a projectile from Gaza,” she said in a statement.



Contacted by AFP, she said there were no casualties.



