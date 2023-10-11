The ‘Iron Wall’: What is the Gaza-Israel fence?

Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Palestinian Hamas gunmen who carried out a weekend mass-incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said.

What is the Gaza-Israel fence?

Tel Aviv announced in 2021 the completion of an enhanced security barrier around the Gaza Strip designed to prevent militants from sneaking into Israel known as the “Iron Wall”.

The 65-kilometer barrier includes hundreds of cameras, radars and other sensors, and 140,000 tonnes of iron and steel were used in its construction, which took 3.5 years to complete.

The project’s “smart fence” is more than 6 meters high and its maritime barrier includes means to detect infiltration by sea and a remote-controlled weapons system.

The fence cost $1.1 billion to build.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the ceremony unveiling the “Iron Wall”: “This barrier, a creative, technological project of the first order, denies Hamas one of the capabilities that it tried to develop and puts a wall of iron, sensors and concrete between it and the residents of the south,” according to Times of Israel.

Brig. Gen. Eran Ofir, who oversaw the construction of defensive barriers for the defense ministry, said at the time: “Construction of the barrier was a massive industrial undertaking, requiring some 1,200 workers, the removal of 330,000 trucks’ worth of sand, dirt and rocks, two million cubic meters of concrete and enough rebar that if laid out in a single line would reach Australia.”

The wall has garnered international condemnation for its impact on the Palestinian population. Critics argue that the wall has effectively turned Gaza into an open-air prison, restricting the movement of Palestinians and exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Crossing from one side of the Gaza-Israel fence to the other is a highly controlled and restricted process due to Israeli security measures. Israel citizens can general move freely within Israel and the West Bank.

Palestinians in Gaza face severe restrictions on movement. The primary crossing point for Palestinians in Gaza to enter Israel or the West Bank is the Erez Crossing. This crossing is strictly controlled by Israeli authorities and permits from the Israeli military authorities are need for Palestinians trying to cross through Erez.

Travelers are subject to security checks, including background checks and interviews, before being allowed to cross. Permits can be denied or revoked at any time.

The UN office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that longstanding restrictions on the movement of people and goods to and from Gaza have undermined the living conditions of 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza. Many of the current restrictions, originally imposed in the early 1990s, were intensified in June 2007, following the Hamas takeover of Gaza and the imposition of a blockade by Israel.

