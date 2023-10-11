Three militants killed in exchange of fire in Ashkelon: Israel Army

An exchange of fire between Israeli troops and holdout Palestinian militants killed three of the militants in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the army said Tuesday.

Troops backed by helicopters and drones exchanged fire with “several [militants] in the industrial zone of Ashkelon,” several kilometers (miles) north of the Gaza Strip the army said, continuing to search for holdout fighters of the Hamas militant group who carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel from Gaza Saturday.

