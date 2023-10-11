Theme
Israeli police retrieve weapons used by militants outside a police station that was overrun by Hamas gunmen on Saturday, in Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. Hamas militants stormed over the border fence Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis in surrounding communities. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli police retrieve weapons used by militants outside a police station that was overrun by Hamas gunmen on Saturday, in Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. Hamas militants stormed over the border fence Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis in surrounding communities. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Two Palestinians killed during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem

Reuters
Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli police in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Palestinian state TV.

The Israeli police said in a statement they shot dead two Palestinians who shot fireworks and threw stones toward officers in East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

