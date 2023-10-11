Two Palestinians killed during clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem

Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli police in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Palestinian state TV.

The Israeli police said in a statement they shot dead two Palestinians who shot fireworks and threw stones toward officers in East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

