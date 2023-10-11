Theme
Israeli security forces inspect a car, damaged in a rocket attack from Gaza in Har Adar, a well-to-do settlement northwest of Jerusalem, high in the hills close to the Green Line that separates the occupied West Bank from Israel, on October 9, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US expects American death toll in Hamas’ attack in Israel to rise

Reuters
The United States expects the number of Americans confirmed dead in the attack by Hamas in Israel to rise on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said.

“I do expect that unfortunately the list of Americans who are confirmed dead will rise today,” Matthew Miller said in an interview with CNN.

“We continue to work through the list of unaccounted.” At least 14 Americans have been confirmed dead so far after Saturday’s attack.



