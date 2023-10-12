25 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike in Jabalia camp in Gaza: Hamas media
Twenty-five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza strip, Hamas media said on Thursday.
