Blinken says at least 25 Americans killed in Hamas attack
At least 25 Americans have been killed in the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, during a trip to show solidarity with Israel.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, Blinken said Washington was working closely with Israel to secure the release of people taken hostage by Hamas.
Read more:
Israeli army says knew of Hamas' plan hours before attack
Egypt directs partners to deliver aid for Gaza to Sinai’s al-Arish airport: Ministry
Barrage of Israeli rockets continues on Gaza Strip for sixth consecutive day