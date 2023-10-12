Blinken says at least 25 Americans killed in Hamas attack

At least 25 Americans have been killed in the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, during a trip to show solidarity with Israel.



In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, Blinken said Washington was working closely with Israel to secure the release of people taken hostage by Hamas.



