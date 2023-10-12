Theme
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as he addresses members of the press on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Blinken says at least 25 Americans killed in Hamas attack

Reuters
At least 25 Americans have been killed in the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, during a trip to show solidarity with Israel.

In a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, Blinken said Washington was working closely with Israel to secure the release of people taken hostage by Hamas.

