Blinken to meet Palestine’s Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with the Palestinian and Jordanian leaders in Amman, a US official said as Blinken was on a solidarity visit to Israel Thursday.



“Tomorrow (Friday) in Amman, Secretary Blinken will have meetings with Palestinian President (Mahmoud) Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II,” the official told an AFP correspondent traveling with Blinken, whose visit followed Hamas’s surprise weekend onslaught in Israel.



Blinken is expected to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington closes ranks with its ally that has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.



Blinken, who under unusually tight security with guards in camouflaged military gear, was received at the airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.



In comments made before departing to Israel, Blinken stressed Washington’s support to Israel.



“The United States has Israel’s back. We have their back today, tomorrow - we will have it every day,” Blinken told reporters.



“We’re determined to make sure Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself.”



