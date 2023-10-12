Theme
A worker prepares a Airbus Heron drone for the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2016. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Germany allows Israel to use two of its Heron TP combat drones

AFP
Germany will allow Israel to use two of its Heron TP combat drones and is considering a request from Israel for ammunition for warships, Defiance Minister Boris Pistorius said Thursday.

Israel has asked to use two of the five Heron TP drones that Germany’s Bundeswehr leases from Israel, the German defense ministry said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that it had approved the request.

“We will provide the two drones that the Israelis have requested,” Pistorius confirmed on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

The Israeli-made Heron drones are mainly used for training purposes by German soldiers in Israel, according to the defense ministry.

“There have also been initial enquiries about ammunition for ships, and we will now discuss this with the Israelis,” Pistorius added.

Germany has pledged full support for Israel in its war against Hamas following a shock attack by Hamas fighters at the weekend.

“For Germany at the moment, the only place is at Israel’s side,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Thursday, adding that Berlin’s solidarity “goes beyond words.”

“I have asked Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to stay in close contact and inform us of any need for support,” Scholz said.

This could include offering medical care for Israelis wounded in the fighting, he said.

“But we will also promptly examine other support requests from Israel.”

