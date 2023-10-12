Germany’s Scholz says Palestinian leader Abbas’s silence on Hamas attacks ‘shameful’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to clearly condemn the Hamas attack on Israel, calling his silence so far “shameful.”



“Where is the clear condemnation of the terrorist violence by the autonomous (Palestinian) Authority and by its president, Mahmoud Abbas?” Scholz said in an address to parliament.



“Their silence is shameful,” he said.



