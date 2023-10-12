Theme
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference at the federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 1, 2022. (Reuters)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Germany’s Scholz says Palestinian leader Abbas’s silence on Hamas attacks ‘shameful’

AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to clearly condemn the Hamas attack on Israel, calling his silence so far “shameful.”

“Where is the clear condemnation of the terrorist violence by the autonomous (Palestinian) Authority and by its president, Mahmoud Abbas?” Scholz said in an address to parliament.

“Their silence is shameful,” he said.

