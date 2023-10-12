Hamas says fired rockets at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza civilians

Hamas militants on Thursday fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli airstrikes that targeted “civilians” in two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, the group said.



“Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al-Shati and Jabalia camps,” Hamas said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.



AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of airstrikes over 30 minutes on Thursday morning in the direction of Al-Shati camp and in the blockaded strip’s north.



