A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, on October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas says fired rockets at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza civilians

Hamas militants on Thursday fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli airstrikes that targeted “civilians” in two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, the group said.

“Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al-Shati and Jabalia camps,” Hamas said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of airstrikes over 30 minutes on Thursday morning in the direction of Al-Shati camp and in the blockaded strip’s north.

