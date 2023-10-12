IDF: Hamas slowed down rate of rocket fire in preparation for ‘long war’

The slow rate of rocket fire over the past day indicates Hamas is preparing itself for a long war, the chief of Israeli military’s Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo said on Thursday.

“We have identified the behavior of Hamas, which realizes that it is entering a long war,” Milo said as cited by the Times of Israel.

He added: “Hamas is managing the fire in a way that is meant for weeks [of fighting], and they dropped to a rate of fire of around 200-400 rockets per day, to allow themselves a very long fight.”

Milo stated that Hamas is targeting central Israel once or twice a day to keep many Israelis under the threat of rocket fire.

Hamas launched on Saturday an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, breaching the blockade from the Gaza strip supported by a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas. This war resulted in scores of dead and injured.

