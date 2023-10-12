IDF: Israel’s strikes on Gaza are crippling Hamas’ ability to function

Israel’s military strikes on the Gaza Strip are crippling militant group Hamas’ ability to function, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.

“We are destroying Hamas’s ability to function as a sovereign; it is no longer managing to administer Gaza. Hamas is in anarchy and chaos and we need to increase this,” Hagari said as cited by the Times of Israel.

Advertisement

He added that the Israeli military will strike everyone involved in the attack on southern Israel which Hamas launched on Saturday.

“We take the horrific videos and we are identifying the people who committed the atrocities, use facial recognition, and get them… they will not have immunity. Whoever gives them shelter is taking on himself and his family a very big risk,” Hagari said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza as trapped Palestinians are cut off from food, electricity and water, facing a six consecutive day of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel which killed thousands and injured scores more.

The Gaza Strip has been battered with a barrage of Israeli airstrikes since Israeli Defense Minister Yaov Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on the enclave which Hamas controls. Supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip were halted.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” Gallant said on Monday as cited by the Times of Israel. He added: “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”

The UN said the Israeli siege on Gaza inevitably worsening the already dire humanitarian situation. The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on Palestinian armed groups to immediately and unconditionally release all civilians who were captured and are still being held. And he added that the imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Read more:

Russia supplied Hamas with infantry arms seized in Ukraine: Kyiv defense intelligence

Israeli military instructors return from Ukraine after Hamas attack: Russian forces

IDF: Hamas slowed down rate of rocket fire in preparation for ‘long war’