Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians look at the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the conflict with Israel in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. (Reuters)

India condemns Hamas ‘terrorist attack,’ reiterates backing for independent Palestine

Agencies
India views the strike by Hamas militants on Israel as a “terrorist attack,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

“There is a global responsibility to respond to terrorism in all its forms,” Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a briefing while noting: “India has always advocated for an independent Palestine.”

The Israeli army has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border with the Gaza Strip as it continues a withering air campaign it says targets Hamas infrastructure, commanders and operating centers in the enclave.

The air strikes came in response to a surprise air, land and sea assault on Saturday by Hamas fighters that left more than 1,200 people killed in Israel.

Until now Hamas has fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel, according to the army.

Israel’s air campaign has also so far left at least 1,354 people dead in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-affiliated health ministry.

