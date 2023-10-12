Iran accuses Israel of seeking ‘genocide’ by besieging Gaza: State TV

Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel of seeking “genocide” by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq’s capital on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

“The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Barrage of Israeli rockets continues on Gaza Strip for sixth consecutive day