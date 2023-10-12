Theme
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is seen before a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not in picture) at Kishida’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran accuses Israel of seeking ‘genocide’ by besieging Gaza: State TV

Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel of seeking “genocide” by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq’s capital on Thursday.

“Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

“The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians.”

With Reuters

