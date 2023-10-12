Iran reiterates denial of involvement in Hamas attack on Israel

Iran on Thursday again denied any involvement in Hamas’ attack on Israel, with its top diplomat saying that no regional actor seeks Tehran’s approval to initiate new conflicts.

“Officials of some countries contacted us asking about the possibility of a new front being opened in the region. We told them that our clear answer regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Gaza,” state news agency IRNA quoted Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain as saying during a meeting with Iraq’s prime minister in Baghdad.

Amir-Abdollahain reiterated Iran’s position that it was not responsible for Hamas’ attack on Israel last Saturday, describing the assault as “a completely Palestinian and spontaneous action.”

“No one in the region asks us for permission to open new fronts,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahain is currently in Iraq as part of a regional tour focused on addressing the ongoing conflict between Iran’s ally Hamas and its arch-foe Israel. The tour includes stops in Lebanon and Syria.

In their surprise assault, Hamas militants killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took about 150 hostages. In response, Israel conducted extensive air and artillery strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza over the course of six days, resulting in over 1,400 casualties.

Iran, a key source of financial and military support for Hamas, has praised the Hamas attack but denies any involvement in its planning or execution.

Israel has long accused the Islamic Republic of exacerbating violence by supplying arms to Hamas. Tehran refuses to recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a fundamental component of its foreign policy since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

For years, Iran and Israel have engaged in a covert conflict, with Iran accusing Israel of orchestrating sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.

The US has said that Iran was complicit in Hamas’ assault on Israel, but added it had no intelligence or evidence supporting this assertion.

