Iran’s foreign minister to travel to Lebanon to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will start a regional tour on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, the Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.



Amirabdollahian will meet Iraqi officials on Thursday, the semi-official agency said.



“In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister’s regional trip will start today,” Tasnim cited Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon as saying.



