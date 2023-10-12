Theme
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 31, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Iran’s foreign minister to travel to Lebanon to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will start a regional tour on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, involving trips to Iraq and Lebanon, the Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

Amirabdollahian will meet Iraqi officials on Thursday, the semi-official agency said.

“In light of the current Palestinian events, the crimes committed against Gaza and their dangerous ramifications, the foreign minister’s regional trip will start today,” Tasnim cited Iran’s ambassador in Lebanon as saying.

