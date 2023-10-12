Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (AFP)
Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel army head says military will learn from Gaza failures but now is time for war

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The head of Israel’s military admitted on Thursday that security forces had been at fault in failing to prevent Saturday’s devastating attack by Hamas gunmen and promised lessons would be drawn.

“The IDF is responsible for defending the country and its citizens, and Saturday morning, in the area around Gaza, we did not live up to it,” said Lt General Herzi Halevi.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will learn, investigate, but now is the time for war.”

Read more:

Palestine-Israel war: ‘Little hope for Hamas to retain power in Gaza,’ say experts

Advertisement

Hamas-Israel war an economic ‘earthquake’ for Middle East: IMF’s Jihad Azour

Israeli strikes put Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo airports out of service: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size