Israel army head says military will learn from Gaza failures but now is time for war
The head of Israel’s military admitted on Thursday that security forces had been at fault in failing to prevent Saturday’s devastating attack by Hamas gunmen and promised lessons would be drawn.
“The IDF is responsible for defending the country and its citizens, and Saturday morning, in the area around Gaza, we did not live up to it,” said Lt General Herzi Halevi.
“We will learn, investigate, but now is the time for war.”
