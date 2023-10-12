Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivers a speech during a graduation ceremony of Israel Navy Officers, in the northern city of Haifa, on September 7, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel opposition leader Lapid accuses government of ‘unpardonable failure’

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the Israeli government Thursday of “unpardonable failure” for not preventing the brutal weekend attack by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

“Saturday’s failure is unpardonable,” Lapid said in a televised address, adding that he would not join the emergency government announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his rival Benny Gantz.

Read more:

Netanyahu’s Likud party says taking ‘big steps’ towards forming unity government

US placing no conditions on its security assistance to Israel: Pentagon chief

Palestinian PM working with Egypt to open aid corridors to Gaza: Statement

