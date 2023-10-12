Israel opposition leader Lapid accuses government of ‘unpardonable failure’

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the Israeli government Thursday of “unpardonable failure” for not preventing the brutal weekend attack by Hamas militants that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.

“Saturday’s failure is unpardonable,” Lapid said in a televised address, adding that he would not join the emergency government announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with his rival Benny Gantz.

