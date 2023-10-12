Theme
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on July 30, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas should be treated exactly like ISIS

AFP
Published: Updated:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday to crush Hamas, urging the world to treat the militants the same way as ISIS.

“Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated,” Netanyahu said as he met visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

