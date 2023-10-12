Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas should be treated exactly like ISIS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday to crush Hamas, urging the world to treat the militants the same way as ISIS.



“Just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed. And Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated,” Netanyahu said as he met visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



