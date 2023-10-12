Israel strikes Damascus, Aleppo airports: Syrian state TV

Syria’s state television said an Israeli attack targeted the main airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday.



Local media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defenses were launched in response to the attack.

During more than 12 years of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

The strike on Thursday however comes amid the operation which Israel launched on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbor landed in open areas on Israeli territory.

The escalating situation in Gaza and border tensions with Lebanon where Israel traded cross-border salvoes with Hezbollah have raised fears the violence could lead to a wider war.



