Israeli army says knew of Hamas' plan hours before attack

The Israeli army had received an intelligence report on Hamas’ plans prior to the attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, according to Al Arabiya.

“There were signs that appeared in the hours before the attack, and they were based on intelligence information, but we did not expect it to be of this magnitude,” he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to Hagari, the intelligence report was not a warning of a possible attack.

The Israeli army will be investigating the matter and disclosing all information to the Israeli public, he said.

Whether Israel had received intelligence reports about an impeding Hamas attack has stirred controversy in Israel, amid numerous accusations leveled against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the failure of intelligence to anticipate this attack, as well as how the government dealt with this issue.

Netanyahu has denied reports that his government knew about the attack, stressing that they were “completely false.”

Security experts say the war is the result of severe intelligence and military failures.