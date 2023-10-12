Israeli military spokesperson says Hamas holding at least 97 people hostage

Israel’s military spokesperson said on Thursday that Israel was able to confirm the identities of 97 people taken hostage into Gaza during an attack by Hamas on Saturday.



The offensive Israel launched on the blockaded Palestinian enclave since was meant to eliminate the ability of the militant movement to govern, Daniel Hagari said in a televised press briefing.

“The military is preparing for the next stage of the war,” he said, adding that 222 soldiers had been killed since Saturday.



