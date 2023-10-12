Israeli settlers kill two Palestinians during funeral in occupied West Bank: Ministry

Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.



Witnesses told Reuters that the father and son were shot when settlers opened fire at the funeral of four Palestinians who were killed by armed settlers and Israeli soldiers in the village of Qusra, near the northern city of Nablus, on Wednesday.



