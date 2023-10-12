Theme
France’s President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement as he arrives for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, on December 6, 2022. (AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement as he arrives for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, on December 6, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Macron vows action after 13 citizens killed in Israel, prosecutors launch probe

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that 13 French citizens had been killed by Palestinian militia Hamas in an Oct 7 attack on Israel and he vowed to do everything to bring back 17 other French nationals who still have not been accounted for.

Speaking in a national television address, Macron said Hamas was a terrorist organization which wanted the death of Israel’s people and that the only way to resolving the crisis was security guarantees for Israel along with the creation of a state of Palestine.

French anti-terror prosecutors on Thursday said they had opened a terrorism probe into the attack by Hamas that has killed French citizens.

The probe is into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping, including of minors, by a “terrorist organization”, National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutors (PNAT) said in a statement.

