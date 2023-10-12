Blinken says Israeli government shared photographs and videos in meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday showed visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken horrific pictures of babies killed by Hamas militants in Israel over the weekend.

The pictures were posted by the prime minister’s office on X, formerly Twitter. One picture showed a dead baby in a body bag while the other showed the charred remains of another infant.

Blinken described to reporters what he saw: “A baby -- an infant -- riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded, young people burnt alive in their cars.

“For any human being to see this, it’s really beyond almost anything that we can comprehend and digest,” Blinken said.

“Images are worth a thousand words. These images, maybe worth a million.

“The world is seeing new evidence of depravity and the inhumanity of Hamas -- depravity and inhumanity directed at babies, at small children, at young adults, at elderly people, at people with disabilities.

“At a basic human level, how anyone cannot be revolted and cannot reject what they’ve seen -- and what the world has seen -- is beyond me,” Blinken said.

