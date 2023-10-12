Norwegian Air shelves evacuation flight from Israel over lack of insurance cover
Norwegian Air cancelled a planned evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Oslo on Thursday due to a lack of insurance cover, the carrier said.
The airline had been due to fly Norwegians and other Nordic citizens stranded in Israel out of the country on Thursday evening. The flight had already been postponed from Wednesday.
“The reason is that the insurance company that Norwegian and a number of other airlines use no longer cover flights to Tel Aviv,” Norwegian said in a statement.
The airlines industry in recent days faced a warning over insurance cover in the wake of the weekend attacks on Israel by Hamas militants.
Norwegian said it was working with Norway’s foreign ministry to find other solutions.
On Tuesday it cancelled regular flights from the Swedish and Danish capitals to Tel Aviv until December 19.
