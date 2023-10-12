Over half of those killed in Gaza are women, children: Hospital director

More than 50 percent of those killed by Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip are women and children, the director of al-Shifa Hospital in the strip told Al Arabiya on Thursday.



“The health care system in Gaza has collapsed,” he said, adding that the hospital can no longer receive any more wounded people.

He also warned that a power outage will lead to several deaths and called for opening safe passages to deliver medical supplies.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Carboni, a senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the humanitarian situation in Gaza will become “unmanageable very quickly.”

His comments came as Israel pounded the Hamas-ruled territory, home to 2.3 million people, following Hamas’s attack on Israel on Saturday that killed more than 1,200 people. In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.



In recent days Israel announced a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The Palestinian territory’s sole power plant shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel.



Read more:

Israeli settlers kill two Palestinians during funeral in occupied West Bank: Ministry

Justin Bieber under fire for posting ‘Praying for Israel’ over image of Gaza

White House backtracks Biden statement about Hamas beheading children