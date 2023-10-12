Theme
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (not pictured) in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian PM working with Egypt to open aid corridors to Gaza: Statement

The Palestinian prime minister said on Thursday he was working with Egypt to open corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to put an immediate end to what he called “crimes committed by the Israeli army and settlers”, he said on Thursday.

“Closing all access to the Gaza Strip and preventing aid is a mass killing of our people in Gaza,” Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a statement, as Israel pressed a siege of the enclave following a devastating Hamas attack on Israel from Gaza.

