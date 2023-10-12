Theme
Mahmoud Abbas speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman on October 22, 2017. (Reuters)
Mahmoud Abbas speaks to the media after his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman on October 22, 2017. (Reuters)

Palestinian president says he rejects killing of civilians on both sides of conflict

Reuters
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday that he rejected the killing or abuse of civilians on both sides of the Israeli conflict it violates morals, religion and international law.

“We renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance and political action as a path to achieving our national goals,” Abbas was quoted as saying by the official news agency Wafa.

