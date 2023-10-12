Palestinian president says he rejects killing of civilians on both sides of conflict

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday that he rejected the killing or abuse of civilians on both sides of the Israeli conflict it violates morals, religion and international law.

“We renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance and political action as a path to achieving our national goals,” Abbas was quoted as saying by the official news agency Wafa.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Palestine-Israel war: ‘Little hope for Hamas to retain power in Gaza,’ say experts

Hamas-Israel war an economic ‘earthquake’ for Middle East: IMF’s Jihad Azour

Israeli strikes put Syria’s Damascus, Aleppo airports out of service: State media