Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, rest as they shelter at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, rest as they shelter at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on October 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Red Cross in contact with both Hamas and Israel on well-being of hostages

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The International Committee of the Red Cross is in touch with both Hamas and Israeli authorities about hostages taken by Hamas militants during a deadly incursion, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We are now in contact with Hamas and Israeli officials as part of efforts on this issue,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director, who called for their immediate release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“As a neutral intermediary we stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits; facilitate communication between hostages and family members; and to facilitate any eventual release,” he added.

Advertisement

Read more:

Red Cross says five IFRC members killed in Gaza, Israel

Brazil calls UN Security Council meet to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Israel will not supply water, fuel to Gaza until Hamas releases hostages: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size