Red Cross in contact with both Hamas and Israel on well-being of hostages
The International Committee of the Red Cross is in touch with both Hamas and Israeli authorities about hostages taken by Hamas militants during a deadly incursion, a senior official said on Thursday.
“We are now in contact with Hamas and Israeli officials as part of efforts on this issue,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director, who called for their immediate release.
“As a neutral intermediary we stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits; facilitate communication between hostages and family members; and to facilitate any eventual release,” he added.
