Russia supplied Hamas with infantry arms seized in Ukraine: Kyiv defense intelligence

Russians supplied the Palestinian militant group Hamas with infantry armaments that they seized in Ukraine, said Head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Thursday.

“We know for sure that weapons captured from Ukraine were supplied by the Russians to the Hamas group. These were mainly infantry armaments,” Kyrylo Budanov said as cited by Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

He added: “There is some information that something was sent to Hezbollah but at the moment, we don’t know for sure.”

The Ukrainian official also stated that Russians have taught Hamas militants how to use FPV-drones against armored equipment. “No one but the people who have had the experience of our theatre of war could have done this. Since we were not here, it must have been the Russians.”

Hamas launched on Saturday an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel, breaching the blockade from the Gaza strip supported by a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes on Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas. This war resulted in scores of dead and injured.

Budanov addressed whether Ukraine could be impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict. He said: “If the conflict is limited in time up to a few weeks then there is nothing to worry about. But if the situation drags on, then there will definitely be some problems as Ukraine will not be the only state to need armament and ammunition supplies.”

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s defense intelligence reported that Russia provided Hamas with US and EU manufactured “trophy weapons” that they captured during the war on Ukraine, to discredit Kyiv and impact its ties with Western allies.

