Scholz meets Qatari emir, turns to ‘all’ Middle East contacts

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday Germany would use “all contacts” it has in the region to prevent a worsening of the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.



In parliament, Scholz addressed “critics of such contacts,” saying it would be “irresponsible in this dramatic situation not to use all contacts who could help.”



Scholz’s comments came ahead of talks later in Berlin with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, seen as a potential broker.



The “situation in the Middle East and Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel” were at the center of the meeting, the chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.



In the conversation, Scholz said Germany stood by Israel “unwaveringly” and stressed Israel’s right to defend itself.



The chancellor also broached “the fate of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, including German nationals.”



“Hamas has full responsibility for the well-being of the hostages,” Scholz said, calling for them to be released.



The German leader also acknowledged Qatar’s “humanitarian efforts” in the talks.



Scholz said Thursday he also would speak with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Israel’s neighbor, when the monarch visits Berlin next week.



