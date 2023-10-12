Show 'love' to China to help low-income countries find debt solutions: Saudi minister

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan on Thursday said that countries must show “love” to China instead of “antagonizing” them to collectively find solutions for low-income countries struggling with debt.

“Instead of just antagonizing them [China] and damaging the low-income countries that need our help, we should just show China and other creditors as much love as we can for the low-income countries who need to find solutions to their debt,” al-Jadaan said in a panel discussion at the IMF conference in Morocco.

The Saudi finance minister’s comments came in response to widespread criticism over China’s investments in Africa and other money-strapped nations, a move usually labeled debt-trapping, economic dependence and prioritization of Beijing’s interest over local needs.

He added that world leaders and executives of financial institutions needed to work with China to create a “common framework” for finding solutions to the rising debt crisis among low-income countries.

“It is time we set the record straight: China stepped up when people shied away from Africa and built infrastructure in Africa,” al-Jadaan said. “Instead of poking China, we need to appreciate that they did what they needed to do for their own interest, but that also helped other nations.”

