Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Screenshot (184)
Saudi Arabia's finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan spoke at the IMF conference panel discussion in Morocco on October 12, 2023.

Show 'love' to China to help low-income countries find debt solutions: Saudi minister

Al-Jadaan’s comments came in response to criticism over China’s investments in Africa and other money-strapped nations, a move usually labeled debt-trapping, economic dependence and prioritization of Beijing’s interest over local needs.

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan on Thursday said that countries must show “love” to China instead of “antagonizing” them to collectively find solutions for low-income countries struggling with debt.

“Instead of just antagonizing them [China] and damaging the low-income countries that need our help, we should just show China and other creditors as much love as we can for the low-income countries who need to find solutions to their debt,” al-Jadaan said in a panel discussion at the IMF conference in Morocco.

Advertisement

The Saudi finance minister’s comments came in response to widespread criticism over China’s investments in Africa and other money-strapped nations, a move usually labeled debt-trapping, economic dependence and prioritization of Beijing’s interest over local needs.

Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan at an IMF panel discussion at the annual conference in Morocco on October 12, 2023.
Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan at an IMF panel discussion at the annual conference in Morocco on October 12, 2023.

He added that world leaders and executives of financial institutions needed to work with China to create a “common framework” for finding solutions to the rising debt crisis among low-income countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is time we set the record straight: China stepped up when people shied away from Africa and built infrastructure in Africa,” al-Jadaan said. “Instead of poking China, we need to appreciate that they did what they needed to do for their own interest, but that also helped other nations.”

Read more:

Hamas-Israel war an economic ‘earthquake’ for Middle East: IMF’s Jihad Azour

Islamic Development Bank to increase lending, a counter move amid tightening economy

Growth in MENA to decline due to falling oil prices, lack of reforms: World Bank VP

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size